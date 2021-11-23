KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 257.5 million people, leaving more than 5.1 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 48 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Tuesday, bringing the local infection total to 90,855, and total deaths to 2,363.

— The World Health Organization's Europe office on Tuesday said projections show its 53-country region could face another 700,000 deaths in the coronavirus pandemic by next spring, topping two million in total.

— Spain's top research institution reached a licensing deal Tuesday that paves the way for its COVID-19 antibody test to be produced more cheaply in developing countries.

— Israel rolled out COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged five to 11 on Tuesday, one of only a handful of countries to inoculate minors that young as it seeks toward off another pandemic wave.

— The United States has suffered the most COVID-related deaths with 771,118, followed by Brazil with 612,659, India with 465,911, Mexico with 292,471 and Russia with 265,336.

