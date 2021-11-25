COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayThursday, November 25, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 258.9 million people, leaving more than 5.1 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica reported 56 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Thursday, bringing the infection total to 90,961 and the virus death toll to 2,367.
— In South Africa, scientists said Thursday that they had detected a new COVID-19 variant with multiple mutations, blaming it for a surge in infection numbers.
— The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday authorised Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for use on children from 5 to 11 years old, clearing the way for shots to be administered to millions of elementary school pupils amid a new wave of infections sweeping across the continent.
— Europe on Thursday reached the grim milestone of 1.5 million coronavirus deaths as nations scramble to tackle a worsening crisis with winter approaching.
— The United States has suffered the most COVID-related deaths with 775,397, followed by Brazil with 613,339, India with 466,980, Mexico with 293,186 and Russia with 269,057.
Read more:
Health Ministry reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
EU regulator authorises Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids 5-11
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy