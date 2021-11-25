KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 258.9 million people, leaving more than 5.1 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 56 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Thursday, bringing the infection total to 90,961 and the virus death toll to 2,367.

— In South Africa, scientists said Thursday that they had detected a new COVID-19 variant with multiple mutations, blaming it for a surge in infection numbers.

— The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday authorised Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for use on children from 5 to 11 years old, clearing the way for shots to be administered to millions of elementary school pupils amid a new wave of infections sweeping across the continent.

— Europe on Thursday reached the grim milestone of 1.5 million coronavirus deaths as nations scramble to tackle a worsening crisis with winter approaching.

— The United States has suffered the most COVID-related deaths with 775,397, followed by Brazil with 613,339, India with 466,980, Mexico with 293,186 and Russia with 269,057.

