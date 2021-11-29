KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 260.8 million people, leaving more than 5.1 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 53 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Monday, bringing the infection total to 91,222 and the virus death toll to 2,391.

— The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday said the world must study the wreckage of COVID-19 and say "never again" by striking a pandemic preparedness treaty, as countries gathered to build a new accord.

— The WHO also warned that the Omicron variant poses a "very high" risk, although no deaths linked to it have yet been reported.

— Japan is to bar all new foreign travellers over the Omicron variant, joining a growing list of countries trying to keep out the new strain.

— G7 health ministers are to hold an emergency meeting Monday on the new Omicron COVID-19 strain spreading the globe and forcing border closures, as experts race to understand what the variant means for the fight to end the pandemic.

— In South Africa, a top expert on Monday said the Omicron variant is likely to fuel a surge in cases in the country this week, predicting up to triple more than 10,000 cases a day.

— China's President Xi Jinping on Monday pledged to offer one billion COVID vaccine doses to Africa, in a speech made via videolink to a China-Africa summit near Senegal's capital Dakar.

— The United States has suffered the most COVID-related deaths with 776,639, followed by Brazil with 614,278, India with 468,790, Mexico with 293,897 and Russia with 273,964.

