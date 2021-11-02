KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 247 million people, leaving more than five million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 47 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and three deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 89,170 and the death toll to 2,246.

— The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) on Monday launched a week-long social media campaign to promote the importance of reporting suspected side effects following COVID-19 vaccination.

— In the United States, Pfizer again lifted its 2021 profit and revenue outlook on Tuesday, bolstered by the latest surge in COVID-19 vaccinations, including regulatory approvals for boosters and shots for younger populations.

— China's government on Tuesday warned citizens to stock up on necessities as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest outbreak.

— In Russia, coronavirus deaths hit another daily record Tuesday — 1,178 deaths — four days since a nationwide order for many Russians to stay off work took effect. The country also reported 39,008 new confirmed cases of the virus.

— The US has suffered the most COVID-related deaths with 747,033, followed by Brazil with 607,922, India with 458,880, Mexico with 288,464 and Russia with 240,871.

