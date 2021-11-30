COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayTuesday, November 30, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 261.4 million people, leaving more than 5.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday, bringing the infection total to 91,249 and the virus death toll to 2,392.
— Drug companies Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson all say they are now working on Omicron-only vaccines in a repeat of last year's jabs race.
— The head of US vaccine maker Moderna told the Financial Times on Tuesday that existing COVID-19 jabs will struggle against the Omicron variant and it will take months to develop a new shot that works.
— In the United States, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told the Senate that the Omicron variant could slow the recovery of the US economy and also heighten inflation uncertainty.
— China, which has a radical zero-COVID strategy, on Tuesday, warned that the fast-spreading variant would cause challenges for February's Winter Olympics in Beijing.
— The US has suffered the most COVID-related deaths with 778,601, followed by Brazil with 614,376, India with 468,980, Mexico with 293,950 and Russia with 275,193.
