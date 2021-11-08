KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 249.7 million people, leaving more than five million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 65 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 12 deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 89,746 and the death toll to 2,287.

— Barbados health authorities confirmed on Monday that five people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 180.

— In Trinidad and Tobago, the authorities reported eight deaths on Sunday, including six males and two women. Their deaths bring the total in the country to 1,772 since March last year.

— The United States reopened its land and air borders on Monday to fully vaccinated foreign visitors, ending 20 months of travel restrictions that separated families, hobbled tourism and strained diplomatic ties.

— Most of Russia on Monday ended a week-long paid holiday aimed at curbing the spread of the virus even with deaths still at more than 1,000 a day and infections spiralling.

— The US has suffered the most COVID-related deaths with 754,431, followed by Brazil with 609,447, India with 461,057, Mexico with 289,734 and Russia with 248,004.

