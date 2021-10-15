COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayFriday, October 15, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 239.5 million people, leaving more than 4.8 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 264 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 13 deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 86,986 and the death toll to 2,072.
— In the United States, an expert committee on Thursday recommended a booster dose of Moderna's anti-COVID vaccine for certain at-risk groups, a month after making a similar decision for the Pfizer shot.
— The US also announced Friday that it will allow entry to foreign travellers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, by both land and air, starting November 8.
— Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday that they had submitted data to the EU's medicines watchdog for the approval of their coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, following a similar step in the United States.
— South Africa's health minister announced Friday that the country will begin vaccinating children as young as 12 next week and also offer COVID-19 boosters against certain immune disorders.
— The US is the worst-affected country with 721,567 deaths, followed by Brazil with 602,099, India with 451,814, Mexico 283,574 and Russia 221,313.
Read the full stories:
Jamaica records 264 new COVID cases, 13 deaths
Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter US from Nov 8 — White House
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy