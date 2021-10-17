KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 240.3 million people, leaving more than 4.8 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 157 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and seven deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 87,389 and the death toll to 2,110.

— In the British Virgin Islands, the revocation of an existing curfew that was in effect in the territory for the last several weeks was among a number of restrictions that were either discontinued or relaxed on Friday.

— In the United States, Dr Anthony Fauci today said it is “really unfortunate” that Governor Greg Abbott has moved to ban vaccine mandates in the state of Texas.

— Russia today reported a new record for coronavirus infections for a fourth day in a row, with 34,303 new virus cases and 997 deaths.

— The US is the worst-affected country with 724,153 deaths, followed by Brazil with 603,152, India with 452,124, Mexico 284,321 and Russia 223,312.

