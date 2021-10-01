KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 232.7 million people, leaving more than 4.7 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 332 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and eight deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 84,069 and the death toll to 1,877.

— St Lucia's health authorities today that the coronavirus pandemic, fuelled by the Delta variant, continues to spread throughout communities affecting people of all age groups.

— The director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr Carissa Etienne today outlined key priorities to end the “most significant health crisis to affect our region in a century” and urged countries to work together to address the health, economic and social impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

— The World Health Organization reported today that just two per cent of the population of half of African countries have been fully vaccinated.

— Drugmaker Merck said today that its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalisations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus and that it would soon ask health officials in the US and around the world to authorise its use.

— The US is the worst-affected country with 697,695 deaths, followed by Brazil with 596,749, India with 448,339, Mexico with 277,505 and Russia with 208,142.

