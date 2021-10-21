KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 241.9 million people, leaving more than 4.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 74 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 87,797 and the death toll to 2,133.

— United States regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially.

— India administered its one billionth vaccine dose on Thursday as it fights its way back from a devastating surge that brought the health system close to collapse.

— The International Monetary Fund on Thursday forecast that Africa's economic rebound from pandemic-induced shrinkage would be weaker than in the rest of the world in 2021 and 2022.

— Pfizer/BioNTech reported Thursday that a booster shot of its anti-COVID-19 vaccine is 95.6 per cent effective against symptomatic infection.

— The US has suffered the most COVID-related deaths with 731,265, followed by Brazil with 604,228, India with 452,811, Mexico with 285,347 and Russia with 227,389.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

*Data mined from various sources around the world.