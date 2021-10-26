KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 243.9 million people, leaving more than 4.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 49 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and one death, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 88,480 and the death toll to 2,184.

— Barbados on Monday reported eight more deaths from COVID-19 as the country's death toll climbed to 139.

— In Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Health reported five deaths and 117 virus cases taking the death toll since March last year to 1,650 and the total cases to 55,798.

— The United States on Monday announced that international air travellers arriving in the United States, effective November 8, will be required to be vaccinated with either a Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccine or those approved by the World Health Organisation for emergency use. It added, however, that the requirements will not apply to children.

— China placed a city of four million people under lockdown on Tuesday, ordering them not to leave home except in emergencies, in a bid to eradicate a COVID cluster of just a few dozen confirmed cases.

— In Europe, COVID infections and deaths are on the rise again with Russia, Ukraine and Romania registering the highest fatalities on the continent. About 1,672,000 new cases have been registered on the continent over the past week, an average of about 239,000 per day.

— In Italy, a government official said on Tuesday that all Italians are likely to be offered booster shots for the coronavirus vaccine to help contain the spread of new variants.

— The US has suffered the most COVID-related deaths with 737,316, followed by Brazil with 605,804, India with 455,068, Mexico with 286,496 and Russia with 232,775.

