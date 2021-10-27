KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 244.4 million people, leaving more than 4.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 50 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and eight deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 88,530 and the death toll to 2,192.

— In the United States, a medical panel of government advisers on Tuesday endorsed the Pfizer vaccine in five-to-11-year-olds, paving the way for younger children to get their shots within weeks.

— US drugmaker Merck & Co on Wednesday announced a deal that could see generic versions of its anti-COVID-19 medication for people infected with the disease widely distributed in poorer countries.

— In the United Kingdom, a report revealed Wednesday that the government largely wasted a mammoth £37 billion (US$51 billion, 44 billion euros) on a test and trace programme that failed to control the spread of the virus last year.

— Organisers of the Beijing Winter Olympics said Wednesday that protecting the Games from the virus is the "biggest challenge", as millions of people in China are under stay-at-home orders to contain small outbreaks 100 days before the Games.

— The US has suffered the most COVID-related deaths with 738,883, followed by Brazil with 606,246, India with 455,653, Mexico with 286,888 and Russia with 233,898.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.