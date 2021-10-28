KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 244.9 million people, leaving more than 4.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 136 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Wednesday, bringing the infection total to 88,666 and the virus death toll to 2,199.

— The World Health Organization (WHO) today said its plan to secure and deploy vaccines, tests and treatments to combat the COVID-19 pandemic needed $23.4 billion over the next 12 months.

— On Wednesday, WHO said it was closely tracking a Delta subvariant to determine whether it is more transmissible than the original strain.

— The UN's International Labour Organisation warned Wednesday that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on jobs has been harder than previously expected, and a worrying two-speed recovery is emerging between richer and poorer nations.

— With a pandemic debt suspension program in its final weeks, International Monetary Fund Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, on Wednesday encouraged creditors in more advanced nations to continue offering aid to poor countries.

— China today placed a third city under lockdown to tackle COVID-19 numbers, with around six million people now under orders to stay home as Beijing chases zero cases before the upcoming Winter Olympics.

— A large scale study revealed Thursday that treating high-risk COVID-19 patients with the antidepressant fluvoxamine may reduce the risk of prolonged hospitalisation by up to a third.

— The US has suffered the most COVID-related deaths with 741,235, followed by Brazil with 606,679, India with 456,386, Mexico with 287,274 and Russia with 235,057.

