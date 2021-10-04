KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 234.8 million people, leaving more than 4.7 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 213 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 13 deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 84,914 and the death toll to 1,922.

— In the United States, the COVID-19 death toll climbed to 701,176 after 246 more people died in the last 24 hours.

— The UN's tourism body reported Monday that world tourism surged in July thanks to vaccination rollouts and fewer travel restrictions, but said traveller numbers still fell far short of pre-pandemic levels.

— The World Trade Organization said Monday that a resurgence of global economic activity has lifted merchandise trade above its pre-pandemic peak, as it upgraded its 2021 and 2022 trade forecasts.

— Beijing 2022 organisers said on Monday that the Winter Olympics "face great pressure" because of COVID-19, as China ramps up preparations with a series of test events.

— The US is the worst-affected country with 701,176 deaths, followed by Brazil with 597,948, India with 448,997, Mexico 278,801 and Russia 210,801.

Read the full stories:

13 COVID fatalities, 213 new cases

WTO says goods trade surging past pre-pandemic level

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.