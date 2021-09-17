KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 221.1 million people, leaving more than 4.5 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 601 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and four deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 78,590 and the death toll to 1,772.

— Barbados health authorities on Friday reported 71 new cases of the virus and the death of a 97-year-old unvaccinated woman who had been in isolation for four days.

— St Lucia recorded nine deaths and 127 new cases of the virus pushing the total number of people diagnosed in the country to date to 10,344.

— In Grenada, three deaths and 232 news cases of the virus were reported by health authorities over the past 24 hours.

— Guyana's Ministry of Health reported on Friday that two more people, including a fully vaccinated 70-year-old woman, died from the virus, as 299 new cases of the COVID-19 took the country's total positives to date to 28,831.

— World Health Organization officials on Friday warned that Africa's shortfall of 470 million vaccine doses could send "the whole world back to square one", as the continent risks becoming "a breeding ground for vaccine-resistant variants".

— The head of the world's largest vaccine maker said Friday it was "unethical" to give third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while developing nations are struggling to access first and second jabs.

— The US is the worst-affected country with 670,009 deaths, followed by Brazil with 589,240, India with 444,248, Mexico 270,348 and Peru 198,891.

