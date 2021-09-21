COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayTuesday, September 21, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 229 million people, leaving more than 4.6 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 374 new COVID-19 and six deaths cases on Monday, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 80,780 and the death toll to 1,800.
— In the United States, the number of Americans who have died from COVID-19 surpassed that of the terrible 1918 flu pandemic, as the death toll reached 676,092.
— Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden used his first address before the UN General today to declare that the world stands at an “inflection point in history” and must move quickly and cooperatively to address the festering issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuse.
— In the United Kingdom, Johnson & Johnson released data today showing that a booster dose to its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a strong immune response months after people received the first dose.
— India today warned the UK that its citizens would face reciprocal measures over London's new "discriminatory" COVID-19 rules requiring travellers from India to quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated.
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 676,092 deaths, followed by Brazil with 590,955, India with 445,385 deaths, Mexico with 271,765 deaths and Russia with 199,808.
Read the full stories:
Six COVID-19 fatalities, 374 new virus cases
Booster dose of COVID shot prompts strong response — J&J
India warns of compulsory quarantine for Brits in vaccine travel spat
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
