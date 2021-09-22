COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayWednesday, September 22, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 229.4 million people, leaving more than 4.7 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 179 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and three deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 80,959 and the death toll to 1,803.
— In the United States, President Joe Biden said the UN will donate an additional 500 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to poorer countries, bringing its total commitment to 1.1 billion doses.
— It was reported today that more than six billion doses of anti-COVID vaccines have been given around the world, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.
— The World Health Organization (WHO) reported today that the number of new COVID-19 cases continued to fall last week, with 3.6 million new cases reported globally, down from four million new infections the previous week.
— WHO also reported that the Delta variant has all but elbowed out the three other virus variants of concern, which now represent less than one per cent each of the samples being sequenced.
— The US is the worst-affected country with 678,420 deaths, followed by Brazil with 591,540, India with 445,768, Mexico with 272,580 deaths and Russia with 200,625.
Read the full stories:
179 new COVID cases, three deaths recorded in Jamaica
Six billion anti-COVID shots injected worldwide
WHO reports global decline in new COVID-19 cases
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
