COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayMonday, September 27, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 231.7 million people, leaving more than 4.7 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 252 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Sunday, bringing the infection total to 83,030 and the virus death toll to 1,841.
— Trinidad and Tobago today confirmed six more cases of the Delta variant of the virus, as the country reported 10 more deaths and 127 new infections over the past 24 hours.
— In Guyana, eight more people died from the virus on Sunday, taking the country's death toll to 762, while 241 new cases of the virus were recorded.
— Suriname reported 10 COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday and 153 new virus cases.
— The US is the worst-affected country with 688,033 deaths, followed by Brazil with 594,443, India with 447,194, Mexico 275,450 and Russia with 204,679.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
