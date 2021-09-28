KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 232.2 million people, leaving more than 4.7 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 312 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 18 deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 83,342 and the death toll to 1,859.

— In the United States, pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech today said they had begun submitting data to the US Food and Drug Administration for the highly anticipated authorisation of their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11.

— Pfizer also reported yesterday that it began a clinical trial to test an influenza vaccine designed with the same mRNA technology behind its successful COVID-19 shot.

— In France, pharmaceutical giant Sanofi says it is stopping work on an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 despite positive test results as it lags behind rivals on producing a shot.

— In Japan, a pandemic state of emergency targeting nightlife in Tokyo and other Japanese regions will end this week, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, as cases nosedive nationwide.

— The US is the worst-affected country with 690,426 deaths, followed by Brazil with 594,653, India with 447,373, Mexico with 275,676 and Russia with 205,531.

