KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 233.2 million people, leaving more than 4.7 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 251 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on Wednesday, bringing the infection total to 83,737 and the virus death toll to 1,869.

— In Cuba, beaches and pools in the Cuban capital Havana, as well as the famed Malecon seafront promenade, reopened after being shut for nine months because of the virus.

— The director of the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) Dr Carissa Etienne on Wednesday announced that the organisation is in the process of ramping up the procumbent of vaccines to treat the coronavirus pandemic.

— The World Health Organization said today that just 15 of Africa's 54 countries have reached the global target of fully vaccinating 10 per cent of their population by the end of this month.

— The head of the world's biggest free-trade area on Wednesday called for a review of "outdated" intellectual property rights to enable COVID-19 vaccine production on the severely under-immunised African continent.

— The US is the worst-affected country with 695,116 deaths, followed by Brazil with 596,122, India with 448,062, Mexico with 276,973 and Russia with 207,225.

Read more:

251 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, nine additional deaths

PAHO to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine procurement

WHO: 15 of 54 African nations at 10% vaccinated

Vaccine inequality shows patent rules 'outdated' — Africa trade boss