KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 133.9 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.9 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 276 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 42,119 and the death toll to 669.

— Top US health authorities said yesterday they have not yet found a "causal" link between Johnson & Johnson's COVID shot and blood clots, as the EU drug regulator probed possible instances among those who have received the vaccine.

— Pfizer-BioNTech asked for authorisation yesterday to use their COVID-19 vaccine on 12 to 15-year-olds in the United States, which could mark a crucial next step toward achieving herd immunity.

— Bermuda now has 753 people under public health monitoring for COVID-19 after recording 160 new cases in the past two days, health officials said.

— The United States has so far recorded 561,074 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 348,718 deaths, Mexico 207,020, India 168,436, and the United Kingdom 127,040.

Read the full stories here:

No 'causal' link found yet between J&J vaccine and blood clots — US health authorities

Pfizer seeks COVID vaccine authorisation for 12 to 15-year-olds in US

Bermuda records 160 new COVID-19 cases in two days