KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 135.3 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.9 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 381 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and three additional deaths bringing the death toll to 672 and the total number of confirmed cases to 42,500.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness has added journalists with ID, people over 40 with one or more comorbidities; people 50 years and older and transport sector workers to the list of people eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

— April is shaping up to be Brazil's darkest month yet in the pandemic, with hospitals struggling with a crush of patients, deaths on track for record highs and few signs of a reprieve from a troubled vaccination program in Latin America's largest nation.

— The United States has so far recorded 561,783 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 351,334 deaths, Mexico 209,212, India 169,275, and the United Kingdom 127,080.

