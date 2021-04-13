KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 136.5 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.9 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 161 new cases of COVID-19 and six new virus-related deaths yesterday bringing the total number of deaths to 682 and the total number of confirmed cases to 42,924.

— One US patient died from blood clotting complications after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine while another is in critical condition, a senior scientist for the FDA said today.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness says over 100,000 Jamaicans have now received their first COVID-19 vaccine jab.

— The US is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

— US biotech firm Regeneron and its Swiss partner Roche unveiled promising clinical trial results Monday indicating that an antibody treatment used to treat COVID-19 patients also helps prevent infections.

— The English variant of the novel coronavirus does not increase the severity of COVID-19 compared to other strains, according to research published today that also confirmed its increased transmissibility.

— The United States has so far recorded 562,533 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 354,617 deaths, Mexico 209,702, India 171,058, and the United Kingdom 127,100.

