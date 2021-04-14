KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 137.4 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.9 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 130 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 43,054 and the death toll to 692.

— France is sticking to its plan to give over-55s the Johnson & Johnson vaccine suspended in the US and South Africa over rare blood clots, a government spokesman said today.

— US biotech company Moderna announced its COVID vaccine is 90 per cent effective against all forms of the disease and 95 per cent effective against severe disease.

— Pfizer has "ramped up production" of its COVID-19 vaccine and can deliver 10 per cent more doses than expected to the United States by the end of May, its CEO Albert Bourla said yesterday.

— South Africa has suspended giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as a “precautionary measure” following the FDA decision in the United States to pause using it while very rare blood clot cases are examined.

— The United States has so far recorded 563,446 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 358,425 deaths, Mexico 210,294, India 172,085, and the United Kingdom 127,123.

