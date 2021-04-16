COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayFriday, April 16, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 138.2 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.9 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.
Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.
— Jamaica recorded 233 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths yesterday bringing the death toll to 713 and the total number of cases to 43,473.
— Novartis announced yesterday it will join forces with fellow Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche to produce tocilizumab, a drug being tested for its effectiveness against COVID-19-linked pneumonia.
— The head of Pfizer said in an interview aired yesterday that people will "likely" need a third dose of his company's COVID-19 vaccine within a year of being fully vaccinated.
— France yesterday became the third country in Europe after the UK and Italy to reach the unwanted milestone of 100,000 COVID-19-related deaths as new infections and deaths surged due to virus variants.
— The Covax scheme launched a push for an extra US$2 billion in donations yesterday, saying it needed the money in advance to reserve COVID-19 vaccine doses.
— India's daily coronavirus caseload has doubled in 10 days, with a record 200,000 new infections logged yesterday as authorities grapple with shortages of vaccines, treatments and hospital beds.
— The United States has so far recorded 565,289 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 365,444 deaths, Mexico 211,213, India 174,308, and the United Kingdom 127,191.
