COVID-19: Latest global developments

COVID-19: Latest global developmentsSaturday, April 24, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis, compiled by AFP:
- Record daily COVID cases -
A daily record of more than 893,000 COVID-19 cases was registered worldwide Saturday, mainly due to a surge of the virus in India, according to an AFP count.
- India death toll hits new high -
India's daily coronavirus death toll hits a new record Saturday with another 2,624 deaths, as the government battles to get oxygen to hospitals overwhelmed by cases.
These latest deaths take the official toll to nearly 190,000 since the pandemic started.
- Swiss detect Indian variant case -
Swiss health officials say they have detected a first case of the COVID-19 variant contributing to the exploding outbreak in India in a passenger transiting through an airport.
- Germany tightens curbs -
Germany's federal government tightens coronavirus restrictions using new powers that allow it to impose sweeping shutdowns of any region with infections over a set threshold.
- Restrictions on India flights -
Germany, Kuwait and Iran are the latest countries to impose restrictions on flights and passengers from India.
- Man held for infecting 22 people -
Spanish police arrest a man on the island of Mallorca suspected of having infected 22 people after going to work and the gym despite signs he had the virus.
- Over 3 million dead worldwide -
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,088,103 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Saturday.
- Nearly a billion jabs so far -
Medical staff have administered nearly a billion doses of vaccine against the virus, according to an AFP tally based on official sources Saturday.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy