KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 131.2 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.8 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

—Jamaica recorded 350 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and three additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 618 and the total number of confirmed cases to 41,013.

—Britain will today set out plans to restart international travel, using a "traffic-light" system as the country cautiously emerges from lockdown.

— Haiti does not have a single vaccine to offer its more than 11 million people over a year after the pandemic began, raising concerns among health experts that the well-being of Haitians is being pushed aside as violence and political instability across the country deepen.

— The United States has so far recorded 555,001 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 331,433 deaths, Mexico 204,147, India 165,101, and the United Kingdom 126,836.

Read the full stories here:

350 new COVID cases as 3 St Thomas men push death toll to 618

UK to announce new international travel rules

A year after pandemic hit, Haiti awaits vaccines amid apathy