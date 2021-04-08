KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 133 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.8 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 15 COVID-19 related deaths yesterday, bringing the country's death toll to 646. At the same time, the country also recorded 204 new cases of the virus.

— Covax backed the AstraZeneca jab today as the scheme celebrated shipping coronavirus vaccine doses to 100 different territories around the world, despite delays dogging deliveries.

— Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat became the latest to tighten coronavirus curbs yesterday as India's infections surged to a record of almost 116,000 new cases in 24 hours.

— Puerto Rico's governor says officials will start vaccinating all those 16 years and older beginning Monday, prompting celebrations across a US territory facing a spike in coronavirus cases.

— British authorities recommended yesterday that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine not be given to adults under 30 where possible because of strengthening evidence that the shot may be linked to rare blood clots.

— North Korea continues to claim a perfect record in keeping out the coronavirus in its latest report to the World Health Organization.

— As the United States' vaccination campaign accelerates, so-called vaccine passports are gaining traction despite political divisions and a fragmented health care system that complicates the centralisation of data.

— The United States has so far recorded 559,117 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 340,776 deaths, Mexico 205,598, India 166,862, and the United Kingdom 126,927.

Read the full stories here:

Covax backs AstraZeneca as vaccines reach 100 territories

India imposes new curbs as COVID-19 cases hit record

15 COVID-19 deaths, 204 new cases

Puerto Rico to vaccinate anyone 16 and older

UK advises limiting AstraZeneca in under-30s amid clot worry

North Korea says it still has no coronavirus cases

US vaccine 'passports' advance despite growing controversy