KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 133.9 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.9 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 239 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 41,843 and the death toll to 661.

— Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton says 47,708 people have so far received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

— Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton today received 75,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the African Medical Support Platform (AMSP) yesterday.

— The EU's drug regulator said today it is reviewing possible blood clot cases in people given the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot and probing a new condition linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

— Doctors in Japan announced yesterday they have successfully performed the world's first transplant of lung tissue from living donors to a patient with severe lung damage from COVID-19.

— The United States has so far recorded 560,115 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country.

Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 345,025 deaths, Mexico 206,146, India 167,642, and the United Kingdom 126,980.

