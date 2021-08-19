KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 209.1 million people, leaving more than 4.3 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 555 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three additional deaths bringing the death toll to 1,342 and the total number of positive cases to 59,932.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness on Wednesday confirmed 22 cases of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

— The US government said Wednesday it will make COVID-19 booster shots available to all American adults beginning next month, as it warned that vaccines are showing a declining effectiveness against infection.

— The effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 declines faster than that of the AstraZeneca jab, according to a new study published on Thursday.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 624,253 deaths from 37,155,209 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 571,662 deaths from 20,457,897 cases, India with 433,049 deaths from 32,322,258 cases, Mexico with 250,469 deaths from 3,152,205 cases, and Peru with 197,659 deaths from 2,137,295 cases.

Read the full stories here

555 new COVID cases, three more deaths

Jamaica confirms 22 cases of the deadly Delta variant of COVID-19

US OKs COVID booster to counter waning vaccine efficacy

Pfizer COVID jab declines faster than AstraZeneca: study