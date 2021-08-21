COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todaySaturday, August 21, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 209.8 million people, leaving more than 4.4 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica on Friday recorded 794 new cases of COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,282 and the death toll to 1,371.
— Prime Minister Andrew Holness has confirmed that all ministers, including Cabinet ministers, the attorney general and ministers of state, are fully vaccinated.
— Cuba on Friday approved two more domestic COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, the island nation's medication regulatory body said.
