KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 209.8 million people, leaving more than 4.4 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

— Jamaica recorded 551 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional virus-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Jamaica to 61,833 and the death toll to 1,388.

—Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has issued an appeal to Dominicans to take all the necessary steps to fight the pandemic that has to date, led to one death on the island.

— The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to COVID-19.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 628,303 deaths from 37,673,305 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 574,209 deaths from 20,556,487 cases, India with 434,367 deaths from 32,424,234 cases, Mexico with 252,927 deaths from 3,217,415 cases, and Peru with 197,818 deaths from 2,141,235 cases.