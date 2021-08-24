KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 212.4 million people, leaving more than 4.4 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 752 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Monday, bringing the infection total to 63,464, and virus death toll to 1,417.

— Jamaica on Monday night received 115,200 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

— Nine members of Jamaica's successful delegation to the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya have tested positive for COVID-19.

— Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,423,467 deaths from 42,721,079 cases, Europe 1,235,684 deaths from 61,945,581 infections, and Asia 757,373 deaths from 48,873,438 cases.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 629,411 deaths from 37,939,681 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 574,848 deaths from 20,583,994 cases, India with 435,110 deaths from 32,474,773 cases, Mexico with 253,526 deaths from 3,231,616 cases, and Peru with 197,921 deaths from 2,142,565 cases.

UPDATE: Over 115,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrive in Jamaica

Nine Jamaicans test positive for COVID at World Athletics U-20 Champs in Kenya