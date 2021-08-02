KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 197.8 million people, leaving more than 4.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

—Jamaica's COVID-19 death toll on Sunday reached the 1,200 mark following the confirmation of four additional deaths.

—The St Vincent and the Grenadines government will on Thursday pilot legislation amending the Public Health (Amendment) Bill 2021 that it says will allow for certain categories of public sector employees to be vaccinated in order to work in “frontline” jobs.

— The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 596 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, the Czech Republic with 284, and North Macedonia with 264.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 613,228 deaths from 35,003,546 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 556,834 deaths from 19,938,358 cases, India with 424,773 deaths from 31,695,958 cases, Mexico with 241,034 deaths from 2,854,992 cases and Peru with 196,438 deaths from 2,113,201 cases.

191 new COVID cases, four more deaths

St Vincent gov't moving to amend Public Health Bill to make vaccine mandatory for frontline workers