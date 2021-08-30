KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 216.3 million people, leaving more than 4.4 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 739 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and six deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 67,402 and the death toll to 1,510.

— Jamaica on Monday received a shipment of medical grade oxygen to assist in the fight against the surge in coronavirus infections in the island.

— The World Health Organization warned Monday that another 236,000 people could die from COVID in Europe by December 1, sounding the alarm over rising infections and stagnating vaccine rates on the continent.

— The head of Laboratory at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, Dr Lester Simon, says the Delta variant is the major strain of COVID-19 pandemic in Antigua and Barbuda and is fuelling an increase in positive cases in the country.

— The US is the worst-affected country with 637,539 deaths, followed by Brazil with 579,308, India with 438,210, Mexico 258,165 and Peru 198,167.

