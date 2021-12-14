KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 268 million people, leaving more than 5.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica has reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 91,843 and the death toll to 2,429.

— At least 16 of Bermuda's 35 active coronavirus cases are of the Omicron variant, up from just two last week, health officials have confirmed.

— Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the omicron variant.

— The omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus, and the Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defence against infection from it but still good protection from hospitalization, according to an analysis of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections.

