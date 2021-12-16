COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayThursday, December 16, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 268 million people, leaving more than 5.3 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 91,927 and the death toll to 2,433.
— The Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that come Monday, December 20, digital vaccination cards will be made available to the public.
— Pan American Health Organization member countries are being encouraged to prepare to leverage and deploy new pharmaceuticals being developed to combat COVID-19.
— The UK recorded the highest number of confirmed new COVID-19 infections Wednesday since the pandemic began, and England's chief medical officer warned the situation is likely to get worse as the omicron variant drives a new wave of illness during the Christmas holidays.
Read the full stories here
59 more COVID-19 cases, one additional death
MOH says digital vaccination cards to be available by December 20
UK COVID cases hit record, top doctor warns of worse to come
