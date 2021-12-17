COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayFriday, December 17, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 268 million people, leaving more than 5.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
— The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 91,972 and the death toll to 2,441.
— The World Health Organization on Friday announced it has granted emergency approval to the India-manufactured coronavirus vaccine Covovax.
— Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, US health officials said Thursday.
— The Antigua and Barbuda Parliament has approved the lifting of the SOE and curfew that had been put in place since March last year to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed 117 people and infected 4, 178 others since March 2020.
— A US government-appointed panel of medical experts on Thursday unanimously recommended mRNA COVID vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna over Johnson & Johnson's shot, in light of its weaker protection and greater risks.
