KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 268 million people, leaving more than 5.3 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 84 new cases of the virus on Monday and one additional virus-related death, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 92,789 and the death toll to 2,464.

— Israel has begun trials of a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine in what is believed to be the first study of its kind.

— New York City's sweeping mandate requiring nearly all private-sector businesses to ban unvaccinated employees from the workplace took effect Monday amid a spike in coronavirus infections.

— Delta Air Lines said Monday that new pandemic-related cleaning requirements at a Shanghai airport were behind the turning back of a recent flight from Seattle in midair, a move that had prompted a protest from the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco.

— Overall, the United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 816,610, followed by Brazil with 618,448, India with 479,997 and Russia with 305,155.

