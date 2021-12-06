COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayMonday, December 06, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 263.6 million people, leaving more than 5.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 67 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the infection total to 91,536.
— The Member of Parliament for St Andrew South East, the People's National Party's Julian Robinson has called for COVID-19 testing to be conducted in schools in light of the reopening of the institutions for face-to-face classes.
— The EU's drugs agency on Monday recommended approving the use of the anti-inflammatory drug, RoActemra, to treat adults hospitalised with severe COVID-19.
— Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday voiced hope for quick approval of the country's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by the World Health Organization, saying the move is essential to expand its global supplies.
— US health officials said Sunday that while the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalisations.
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 788,364 deaths. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 615,636, India with 473,537, Mexico with 295,203, and Russia with 282,462.
