KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.2 million people, leaving more than 5.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Thursday reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and one additional virus-related death, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 91,601 and the death toll to 2,416.

— Bermuda has confirmed its first case of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) that has already been detected in more than 30 countries.

— The World Health Organization said Thursday it remained unclear whether additional COVID-19 vaccine doses are needed to protect against the new Omicron variant, and urged wealthy countries to avoid hoarding the jabs.

— With 20 countries yet to reach the World Health Organization's year-end vaccination target of 40 per cent, and the Omicron variant now detected in six countries in the region, PAHO Director Dr Carissa Etienne says accelerating access to vaccines will be key to protecting populations, particularly the most vulnerable.

— US health authorities on Wednesday authorised the use of synthetic antibodies developed by AstraZeneca to prevent COVID-19 infections in people who react badly to vaccines.

— The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is reporting that 55 per cent of residents in Latin America and the Caribbean are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19.

— Federal health officials on Wednesday authorized a new COVID-19 antibody drug for people with serious health problems or allergies who can't get adequate protection from vaccination.

— The US has suffered the most COVID-related deaths with 793,228, followed by Brazil with 616,251, India with 474,111, Mexico with 295,894 and Russia with 286,004.

