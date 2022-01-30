KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 262 million people, leaving more than 5.6 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica has reported 460 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 124,102 and the death toll to 2,650.

— Thousands of protesters gathered in Canada's capital on Saturday to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns.

— Russia reported more than 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time on Saturday as the country weathers a surge of infections driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

— Omicron, the highly contagious coronavirus variant sweeping across the country, is driving the daily American death toll higher than during last fall's delta wave, with deaths likely to keep rising for days or even weeks.

— An accord between rich nations and developing countries on intellectual property waivers for COVID-19 vaccines could be just weeks away, the head of the World Trade Organization said Friday.

— The US has recorded the most COVID deaths with 882,881, followed by Brazil with 625,884 and India 493,198.

Read the full stories:

Eleven additional COVID-19 deaths, 460 new cases

Thousands in Ottawa protest COVID mandates, many rebuked