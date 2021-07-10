KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 185 million people, leaving more than four million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 61 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 50,629 and the death toll to 1,114.

— The European Union has hit its target of delivering enough coronavirus vaccine to cover 70 per cent of the adult population, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Saturday.

— Cuba on Friday approved its home-grown Abdala vaccine for emergency use, the first Latin American coronavirus jab to reach this stage and a possible lifeline for a region trying to battle a killer pandemic with modest means.

— A panel of scientists who advise the French government on health, warned Friday that as many as 95 per cent of people might need to be vaccinated to dam the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

— The World Health Organization said Friday that there was a "likely causal association" between coronavirus vaccines using mRNA technology and "very rare" heart inflammations, but the benefits still outweigh the risks.

