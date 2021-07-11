COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todaySunday, July 11, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 185 million people, leaving more than four million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 91 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 50,720and the death toll to 1,130.
— The Trinidad and Tobago government Saturday announced a further easing of the restriction of measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) based on a ramped up mass vaccination programme.
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 607,135 deaths from 33,847,784 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 532,893 deaths from 19,069,003 cases, India with 408,040 deaths from 30,837,222 cases, Mexico with 234,907 deaths from 2,586,721 cases, and Peru with 194,249 deaths from 2,078,815 cases.
