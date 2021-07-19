KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 189.9 million people, leaving more than four million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 85 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and two deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 51,220 and the death toll to 1,157.

— A female US gymnast has tested positive for the coronavirus at an Olympic training camp and another athlete is self-isolating, team chiefs and Japanese officials said on Monday.

— The Dominica government has placed a village in the central east coast under lockdown after health authorities confirmed cluster cases and pleaded with citizens to observe the protocols put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

— Tokyo's Olympic Village was hit by a fourth coronavirus case on Monday and major sponsor Toyota said it would not run any Games-related TV ads as the event struggled for support just days before the opening ceremony.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 609,021 deaths from 34,080,007 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 542,214 deaths from 19,376,574 cases, India with 414,108 deaths from 31,144,229 cases, Mexico with 236,331 deaths from 2,659,137 cases, and Peru with 195,146 deaths from 2,093,754 cases.

Read the full stories

US gymnast tests positive for COVID at Olympics