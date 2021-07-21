KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 191.3 million people, leaving more than 4.1 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 122 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and five deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 51,404 and the death toll to 1,163.

— Trinidad and Tobago has become the second Caricom country to register more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths as regional countries continue to be impacted by the pandemic.

— Barbados has established a travel bubble for persons coming from select countries as it seeks to curb the spread of COVID-19.

— The highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is expected to become the dominant strain of the virus over the coming months, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

— Britain on Tuesday recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus-related deaths in four months, following a spike in infections amid the spread of the delta variant and lifting of lockdown restrictions.

— A vaccinated White House official has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman said Tuesday, adding that the person had not had contact with President Joe Biden or other top-level staff.

— Dr Anthony Fauci, the US’s top infectious disease expert, angrily confronted Kentucky GOP Senator Rand Paul on Tuesday in testimony on Capitol Hill, rejecting Paul's insinuation that the US helped fund research at a Chinese lab that could have sparked the COVID-19 outbreak.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 609,529 deaths, followed by Brazil with 544,180, India with 418,480, Mexico with 236,810, and Peru with 195,332.

