KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 192.5 million people, leaving more than 4.1 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Thursday recorded 144 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 51,686 and the death toll to 1,168.

— Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, on Thursday dismissed reports circulating on social media that the deadly Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has been confirmed in Jamaica.

— The European medicines watchdog on Friday approved the use of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for children aged 12 to 17, making it the second jab for adolescents for use on the continent.

— The United States will purchase 200 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer and BioNTech and has an option to buy additional doses to address virus variants, the companies announced Friday.

— Health authorities in Antigua have confirmed the presence of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and are urging nationals to get vaccinated as a means of combating the disease.

— The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to COVID-19.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 610,177 deaths from 34,281,865 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 547,016 deaths from 19,523,711 cases, India with 419,470 deaths from 31,293,062 cases, Mexico with 237,626 deaths from 2,709,739 cases, and Peru with 195,547 deaths from 2,099,522 cases.

