KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 196.5 million people, leaving more than 4.1 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 180 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths on Thursday.

— Travellers who have received mixed doses of COVID-19 vaccines are now approved for entry to Antigua and Barbuda.

— Japan expanded a coronavirus state of emergency to four more areas in addition to Tokyo on Friday following record spikes in infections as the capital hosts the Olympics.

— Relaxing restrictions like mask-wearing and social distancing when most people have been vaccinated greatly increases the risk of vaccine-resistant variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, new research showed on Friday.

— The World Trade Organization on Thursday warned that global disparities in coronavirus vaccine rates could impact worldwide economic recovery.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 612,122 deaths from 34,751,045 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 554,497 deaths from 19,839,369 cases, India with 423,217 deaths from 31,572,344 cases, Mexico with 239,997 deaths from 2,810,097 cases, and Peru with 196,214 deaths from 2,108,595 cases.

