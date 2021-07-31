KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 196.5 million people, leaving more than 4.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 211 new COVID-19 cases and three additional virus-related deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 52,895 and the number of deaths to 1,190.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) is reporting they have identified 249 instances of vaccinated people in Jamaica who may have had adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine since the start of the country's COVID-19 immunisation campaign.

—The 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the United Kingdom have arrived in Jamaica.

—In another dispiriting setback for the nation's efforts to stamp out the coronavirus, scientists who studied a big COVID-19 outbreak in Massachusetts concluded that vaccinated people who got so-called breakthrough infections carried about the same amount of the coronavirus as those who did not get the shots.

—The Delta variant of the coronavirus is not specifically targeting children, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday.

—The Delta variant of COVID-19 is a warning to the world to suppress the virus quickly before it mutates again into something even worse, the WHO said Friday.

