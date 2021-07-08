COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayThursday, July 08, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 185 million people, leaving more than four million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and seven deaths, bringing total infections to 50,497 and total deaths to 1,108.
— Japan's government on Thursday announced a new virus state of emergency that will run throughout the Olympics, as organisers and officials met for a "very difficult decision" on whether to allow local spectators.
— The World Health Organization on Wednesday urged "extreme caution" for countries considering lifting COVID-19 restrictions, warning that high vaccination rates would not stop transmission of the virus increasing.
— More than four million people have now died of COVID-19 infections, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, as many richer nations prepared to loosen restrictions even as countries in Asia battle surging infections.
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 606,218 deaths from 33,770,459 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 528,540 deaths from 18,909,037 cases, India with 405,028 deaths from 30,709,557 cases, Mexico with 234,192 deaths from 2,558,369 cases, and Peru with 193,743 deaths from 2,071,637 cases.
